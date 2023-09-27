Meta Connect 2023 Keynote Preview: New Meta Quest 3 Headset and AI Plans

Summary: Meta’s Meta Connect 2023 developer event is set to begin today with a keynote address. The conference will showcase Meta’s latest developments in virtual and mixed reality hardware and software, as well as its plans for AI and large language models. The keynote will be livestreamed on the Meta Connect website, Facebook page, and MetaQuest YouTube channel. Attendees will get a first look at the new Meta Quest 3 headset, upcoming apps and games for the device, and potential release date details. Furthermore, Meta’s AI plans and progress in developing large language models will be discussed, offering insights into how AI can revolutionize human connection. It remains to be seen if CEO Mark Zuckerberg will address the recent mass layoffs that have affected the company.

Meta Connect 2023 is Meta’s latest conference dedicated to showcasing advancements in virtual and mixed reality technology. It will be held at Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, making it the first physical conference since 2019. The event will focus on Meta’s virtual and mixed reality hardware and software, as well as its AI and large language model initiatives.

To watch the Meta Connect 2023 keynote, viewers can tune in to the live stream on the Meta Connect website, Meta’s Facebook page, or the MetaQuest YouTube channel. Those who own a Meta VR headset can also watch the keynote wearing the headset and accessing the Meta Horizon Worlds app.

During the keynote, Meta plans to unveil the new Meta Quest 3 headset, showcasing its capabilities and discussing upcoming apps and games that will be compatible with the device. The company is also expected to announce a release date for the Meta Quest 3, which was previously revealed to start at $499.99 for the 128GB model.

Additionally, the keynote will provide insights into Meta’s AI plans. This may include a deeper dive into their large language model development, which has the potential to revolutionize language processing and understanding.

It will be interesting to see if CEO Mark Zuckerberg addresses the recent layoffs that have affected Meta. In November 2022, Meta announced the layoff of 11,000 employees, followed another announcement in March of an additional 10,000 layoffs. The keynote may shed some light on Meta’s future plans and how they aim to navigate these challenges.

