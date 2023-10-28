Maryland Terrapins Face Off Against Northwestern Wildcats in College Football Match

The Maryland Terrapins, led quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, are gearing up to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in an exciting college football clash. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 28 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT) at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

Fans can catch all the action live on the Big Ten Network, or choose to stream the game online. There are several options available, including Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer free trials for new viewers. Additionally, Sling provides promotional offers and affordable streaming plans for those interested in watching the game.

For viewers who have cable or satellite subscriptions, watching on FOX Sports Live is also an option. Simply log in with your provider’s login information to gain access to the live broadcast.

To determine the specific channel for the Big Ten Network in your area, you can use various channel finders such as Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Spectrum/Charter, and Optimum/Altice.

In terms of betting odds, the moneyline currently stands at (-605) for the Maryland Terrapins and (+435) for the Northwestern Wildcats. The point spread favors Maryland at -14, while Northwestern receives a +14 spread. The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points.

If you’re interested in placing bets on this or other games, be sure to check out the latest sports betting offers and promo codes for this week’s matchups. Stay tuned for an exhilarating showdown between the Maryland Terrapins and the Northwestern Wildcats!