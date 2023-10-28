Marshall Thundering Herd Set to Face Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Sun Belt Showdown

The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) are gearing up for a crucial Sun Belt showdown against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Brooks Stadium. This highly anticipated game is set to kick off at 6:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted live on NFLN.

Both teams have had their fair share of ups and downs this season. Marshall, currently ranking 74th in total offense, will rely on quarterback Cam Fancher to lead the charge. Fancher has amassed 1,679 passing yards and seven touchdowns this season, while also contributing 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Running back Rasheen Ali has been a force to reckon with, rushing for 641 yards and finding the endzone 11 times.

On the defensive end, Marshall will be looking to tighten up their game. The Thundering Herd currently rank 72nd in total defense, allowing 376.0 yards per game. They have shown strength in pass defense, ranking 24th in the nation with just 192.0 passing yards allowed per game. However, their rush defense needs improvement, as they are allowing 184.0 rushing yards per game.

Coastal Carolina, on the other hand, boasts a formidable offense. Led quarterback Grayson McCall, who has thrown for 1,919 yards and 10 touchdowns, the Chanticleers rank 23rd in total offense, averaging 447.9 yards per game. Wide receiver Sam Pinckney has been a standout performer, racking up 565 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, Coastal Carolina will look to improve their pass defense, currently ranked 22nd-worst in the nation, allowing 251.3 passing yards per game. However, they have found success in their own passing game, ranking 17th in the country with 292.6 passing yards per game.

As the Thundering Herd and Chanticleers face off, it will be a battle of contrasting strengths and weaknesses. Both teams are hungry for a victory in this Sun Belt showdown, and it promises to be an exciting matchup to watch.

