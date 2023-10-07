LSU Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers: Preview and Key Matchups

The No.23-ranked LSU Tigers will face the No.21-ranked Missouri Tigers in a college football match-up on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The game will take place at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Missouri quarterback Brady Cook will lead their respective teams in this exciting showdown.

Fans can watch the game via a free trial of fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 12 p.m. ET. In terms of previous encounters, Missouri currently leads the series with a 2-1 record.

LSU enters the game with a 3-2 overall record and a 2-1 record in the SEC. After a narrow loss to Ole Miss, the Tigers are looking to rebound and improve their standing in the SEC West. However, they face a tough challenge with Alabama and Texas A&M still on their schedule.

On the other hand, Missouri is undefeated with a 5-0 record and a 1-0 record in the SEC. They are off to their best start since 2013, and their impressive performance against top-ranked Georgia last year proves that they can compete with the best.

One key matchup to watch will be LSU’s passing game against Missouri’s secondary defense. LSU leads the SEC in passing yards per game, while Missouri’s secondary has shown some inconsistency. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been impressive, throwing for 1,710 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

For players to watch, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers has been a standout performer with elite speed and reliable hands. He currently ranks second in the nation with 625 receiving yards. Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III is also a player to watch, leading the nation in receiving yards with 644.

In terms of historical facts, LSU has won one game against Missouri in Baton Rouge, while Missouri has won at Faurot Field in 2020 and in the 1978 Liberty Bowl. LSU currently has the fourth-ranked total offense in the nation, while Missouri has recorded over 500 yards of total offense in their last two games.

All in all, this match-up between the LSU Tigers and the Missouri Tigers promises to be a thrilling game with high stakes for both teams. The key matchup between LSU’s passing game and Missouri’s secondary will likely play a crucial role in the final outcome.

