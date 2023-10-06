Where to Watch Love is Blind Season 5 Online

Love is Blind Season 5 is quickly coming to an end, and fans are eager to catch the latest drama and romance. Just like the previous seasons, Love is Blind Season 5 can only be streamed on Netflix.

Netflix offers three different subscription tiers. The Standard with Ads plan costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch on two devices simultaneously, although it includes ads. The Standard plan, priced at $15.49 per month, removes the ads and also allows you to download shows. Additionally, you have the option to add an extra member to this plan for $7.99 per month. The Premium plan, priced at $19.99 per month, offers ad-free streaming on up to four devices, downloading, and enhanced audio. You can also add an extra non-household member for $7.99 per month.

With your Netflix subscription, you not only gain access to Love is Blind Season 5, but also all the past seasons of the show. Furthermore, you can enjoy other popular reality dating shows like Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, and Perfect Match.

If you are wondering when Love is Blind Season 5 will be released, it is being released in batches. Four episodes were released on September 22, followed three episodes on September 29. Two more episodes will be released on October 6 before the finale is released itself on October 13.

Season 5 of Love is Blind was filmed in Houston, Texas, and the contestants were sourced from the same area. The season features a diverse group of 28 singles, ranging from different professions such as nurses, construction workers, teachers, and lawyers.

For those who want to catch up on past seasons of Love is Blind (Seasons 1-4), Netflix is also the go-to streaming platform.

Lastly, if you want to enhance your Love is Blind watch party or find the perfect gift for a Love is Blind fan, you can check out Netflix’s merch site. They have a selection of Love is Blind merchandise, including replicas of the show’s iconic gold chalices.

