Loki Season 2: Release Dates, Cast, and What to Expect

The highly anticipated second season of the hit Disney+ show, Loki, is set to premiere on October 5 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. This six-episode run delves deeper into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s exploration of the multiverse and follows the God of Mischief as he fights for the soul of the Time Variance Authority.

To watch Loki Season 2, you will need a Disney+ subscription, as the show is exclusive to the streaming platform. New episodes will be released every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with the final episode airing on November 9.

The official synopsis for Season 2 reveals that Loki, along with his allies Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, will navigate an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth about free will and glorious purpose.

If you need to catch up on the series, Loki Season 1 is also available for streaming on Disney+. The show was created Michael Waldron and features a talented cast including Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Ke Huy Quan as O.B.

Loki is rated TV-14 for language and violence, giving viewers an exciting and action-packed experience. With Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe well underway, Loki Season 2 promises to deliver even more thrills and surprises as the story unfolds.

For fans of the Marvel franchise, there is plenty more to look forward to. IGN has compiled a comprehensive list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows still to come in 2023, so be sure to check it out for more Marvel content.

