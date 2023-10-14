Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Everything You Need to Know About the Boxing Match

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to face off in a highly anticipated boxing match this weekend. Paul, who gained fame on YouTube before venturing into boxing, WWE, and business, will take on Danis, a jiu-jitsu champion with mixed martial arts experience and a former teammate of UFC star Conor McGregor. The event will also feature a bout between YouTuber KSI and Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The match between Paul and Danis comes at the end of a bitter feud that has seen Danis repeatedly target Paul’s fiancee. Fans are eagerly awaiting this clash in the ring, hoping it will bring an end to the animosity between the two fighters.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14th, at the AO Arena in Manchester. The main card is set to begin at 7pm BST, with the Paul vs Danis fight likely to take place around 10.30pm BST, and the ring walks for KSI vs Fury expected at 11.30pm BST.

Viewers can watch the event live on Dazn pay-per-view, with prices at £19.99 in the UK and $54.99 in the US. Those who are traveling abroad and wish to watch the match may need a VPN to access their streaming app. It’s important to ensure compliance with local regulations and the terms of their service provider.

In terms of odds, KSI is currently at 5/2, while his opponent Tommy Fury is at 2/7. Logan Paul is favored over Dillon Danis, with odds of 2/9 compared to Danis’ 3/1.

Full details of the fight card, subject to change, include KSI vs Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher, Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II, King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor, Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate, NichLmao & Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave, Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace, and Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts S-X vs DTG.

This long-awaited boxing match promises to be an exciting event for fans of both Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, as well as the wider boxing community.

