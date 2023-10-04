How to Listen and Watch Chicago Bears Games

The Chicago Bears have several options for fans to listen and watch their games. For radio listeners, the games can be heard on ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2) and LATINO MIX 93.5 FM (in Spanish). Fans can also tune in to SiriusXM on channels 88, 128, or 226 to catch the game.

For streaming options, NFL+ offers a 7-day free trial, and SiriusXM also provides streaming services. This allows fans to listen to the game even if they are not able to tune in on the radio.

Each broadcast team brings their own unique commentary to the game. ESPN 1000 features Jeff Joniak as the play-by-play announcer, with Tom Thayer as the analyst and Jason McKie on the sideline. LATINO MIX 93.5 FM has Omar Ramos as the play-by-play announcer and Miguel Esparza as the analyst.

Before and after the game, there are pregame and postgame shows available for fans to enjoy. ESPN 1000 offers a pregame show starting at 5 p.m., hosted Marc “Silvy” Silverman, Dionne Miller, and former Bears linebacker Lance Briggs. Silvy also hosts the halftime show. The postgame show, hosted John Jurkovic and Peggy Kusinski, starts two hours after each game.

For fans who prefer to watch the game on television or through streaming, Bears Gameday Live can be seen on Fox 32 in the Chicago area, starting at 5:30 p.m. Bears Postgame Live airs on Marquee Sports Network immediately after the game. The Chicago Bears Official App, brought to you Verizon, also streams the postgame show.

To enhance the fan experience, the Bears organize watch parties for away games. The Miller Lite Chicago Bears Away Game Watch Party allows fans to be a part of the action, even when the team is on the road. Bears Headquarters Bars, sponsored Miller Lite, are also scattered throughout Chicagoland for fans to gather and cheer on the team.

