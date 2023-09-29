How to Listen to Bears Games

If you’re a fan of the Chicago Bears and want to catch all the action, it’s important to know how to listen to their games. There are several options available to ensure you don’t miss a single play.

One way to listen to Bears games is through the radio. The team’s games are broadcasted on ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2). If you prefer listening in Spanish, you can tune in to Latino Mix 93.5 FM. Additionally, if you have a SiriusXM subscription, you can listen to the games on channels 81 or 227.

Streaming is another popular option for listening to games. NFL+ offers a 7-day free trial, which allows you to stream the games online. SiriusXM also provides streaming services for their subscribers.

When it comes to pregame and postgame shows, there are a few different options. Bears Gameday Live, sponsored Advocate Health Care, starts at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and can be watched on Fox 32 in the Chicago area. Bears Postgame Live, sponsored United Airlines, airs on Marquee Sports Network immediately after the game. This show can also be viewed on the Chicago Bears Official App.

For those who prefer digital and social media platforms, the Bears have a strong presence. You can stay updated on their official website and follow them on social media for real-time updates and highlights.

If you’re looking for a place to watch the games with fellow fans, the official Miller Lite Chicago Bears Headquarters Bars are scattered throughout Chicagoland. These bars provide an exciting atmosphere to cheer on the team.

In summary, there are various ways to listen to and stay connected with the Chicago Bears during their games. Whether you prefer radio, streaming, television, or online platforms, you can ensure you don’t miss any of the action.

