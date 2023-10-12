When the Minnesota Vikings’ defense is on the field, their main objective is to disrupt the opponent’s offensive plan and prevent them from moving the chains. However, there have been instances where the Vikings’ defensive backs have been in position to make a play but fail to complete the interception.

Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores acknowledges that these missed opportunities can be game-changing and emphasizes the importance of finding the balance between settling for a pass breakup (PBU) and securing the interception. He believes in coaching his players to high-point the ball and put them in positions to make plays. Flores understands that it’s a game of inches and that the margin for error is slim. Instead of beating his players down about these missed chances, he focuses on improving their positioning and helping them capitalize on these opportunities.

This upcoming Sunday, the Vikings will be facing Justin Fields, a young and less-experienced quarterback. The ability to create takeaways could be the determining factor in leaving Soldier Field with a win. Fields has shown a tendency to throw interceptions, with 24 in his first 28 career starts. However, in his past two games, he has significantly reduced his interceptions, throwing only one.

In summary, the Vikings’ defense recognizes the importance of making the most of takeaway opportunities. Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores is focused on coaching his players to improve their positioning and capitalize on these chances. With a young quarterback like Justin Fields on the horizon, creating takeaways could be crucial for the Vikings’ success.

