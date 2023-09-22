How to Watch AS Monaco vs OGC Nice in Ligue 1 Today

Summary: Today, OGC Nice will be facing AS Monaco in a highly anticipated Ligue 1 match at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille. If you’re wondering how to catch the action, we have all the details for you right here.

OGC Nice, with a record of 2-3-0, is set to take on AS Monaco, who currently holds a record of 3-2-0. The game will kick off at 3:00 PM ET and will be broadcasted on beIN Sports.

For those who prefer to stream the game, it can be watched live on Fubo. This platform provides an excellent option for soccer enthusiasts who want to enjoy more sports coverage. Additionally, if you’re interested in expanding your soccer viewing options, ESPN+ is another great streaming service to consider.

It’s important to note that not all offers may be available in your state. If you choose to engage in any form of gambling, please do so responsibly. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem or addiction, reach out to 1-800-GAMBLER for assistance.

With this exciting match between OGC Nice and AS Monaco, soccer fans are in for a thrilling experience. Stay tuned to Fubo and ESPN+ for all your soccer needs, and keep enjoying the best of international soccer action throughout the year.

