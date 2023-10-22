Exciting Ligue 1 Matches to Watch Today

Today’s Ligue 1 fixtures present some thrilling matchups that soccer fans won’t want to miss. One of these highly anticipated games features Stade Rennes taking on FC Lorient. If you’re wondering how to catch all the action, we’ve got you covered with detailed information on where to watch.

To begin, Stade Rennes will be traveling to Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient to challenge FC Lorient. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 AM ET. Be sure to tune in and root for your favorite team.

Additionally, FC Nantes will play against Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes. Kick-off for this match is at 9:00 AM ET. Fans can catch the game on beIN Sports or stream it live on Fubo.

Stade Reims will face Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse, also at 9:00 AM ET. You can watch this clash on the fubo Sports Network or stream it on Fubo.

Another exciting game to watch is the encounter between Lille OSC and Stade Brest 29. This match will take place at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, starting at 9:00 AM ET.

Furthermore, AS Monaco will be hosting FC Metz at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille at 11:05 AM ET. Make sure to catch this thrilling showdown.

The final game of the day will see Olympique Lyon taking on Clermont Foot 63 at Groupama Stadium in Lyon. Kick-off is at 2:45 PM ET.

For all the soccer enthusiasts out there, Fubo and ESPN+ provide comprehensive coverage of matches from around the world throughout the year.

