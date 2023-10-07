OGC Nice vs FC Metz: Ligue 1 Match Preview

In today’s Ligue 1 schedule, OGC Nice and FC Metz will go head to head in an exciting matchup. Fans can catch all the action through various coverage options and streaming platforms.

If you are looking to watch more sports today, there are plenty of options available. In terms of Ligue 1 streaming, you can enjoy the game between FC Metz and OGC Nice. The match will take place at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz, with kick-off scheduled for 11:00 AM ET.

The game will be televised on beIN Sports, but if you prefer to stream it online, you can do so through Fubo. Their streaming service provides access to a wide range of sports content, including soccer.

Additionally, another match to watch out for is Stade Reims vs AS Monaco. AS Monaco will be traveling to face Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims. The game is set to start at 3:00 PM ET. You can catch this match on beIN Sports as well or stream it through Fubo.

For those who are passionate about soccer and want to stay updated with games from around the world, Fubo and ESPN+ offer extensive coverage throughout the year.

Stay connected to all the Ligue 1 action and enjoy the matches between OGC Nice and FC Metz, as well as Stade Reims and AS Monaco!

