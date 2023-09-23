Liga MX Saturday Schedule: CF Pachuca vs Guadalajara Chivas, Club Leon vs Club Tijuana de Caliente, Tigres UANL vs CF Monterrey

On Saturday, fans of Liga MX can look forward to a thrilling day of soccer action. Among the exciting matches taking place is the clash between CF Pachuca and Guadalajara Chivas. If you’re wondering how to catch all the Liga MX games today, we’ve got you covered.

CF Pachuca, with a record of 2-3-3, will travel to Estadio Akron in Zapopan to face Guadalajara Chivas, who have a strong record of 4-1-3. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM ET. To watch this exciting matchup, tune in to NBC Universo or stream it live on Fubo.

Another interesting game to keep an eye on is the encounter between Club Leon and Club Tijuana de Caliente. Both teams have similar records, with Club Tijuana de Caliente at 2-2-3 and Club Leon at 2-2-4. The match will take place at Estadio Leon and promises to be a thrilling contest.

For those who enjoy intense rivalries, the clash between Tigres UANL and CF Monterrey is not to be missed. CF Monterrey, with a record of 4-1-2, will face off against Tigres UANL, who currently sit at 4-2-2. The game will take place at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo and is scheduled for 11:05 PM ET. To catch the action, tune in to Univision or stream it live on Fubo.

Definitions:

Liga MX – the top professional football league in Mexico.

