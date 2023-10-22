Liga MX: CF Monterrey Takes on Pumas UNAM

Today, CF Monterrey and Pumas UNAM are set to face each other in one of the matches scheduled for Liga MX. To stay updated on the Liga MX action, read on for more details.

CF Monterrey will travel to Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City to play against Pumas UNAM. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM ET. Fans can tune in to the match through ViX+.

In another matchup, Atletico San Luis will host Necaxa at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez. Just like the previous game, this match promises to be an exciting one for soccer enthusiasts. To catch the action, make sure to follow along with Fubo and ESPN+.

For more soccer coverage and live streaming options, consider Fubo. However, it’s important to note that not all offers may be available in every state. As always, remember to gamble responsibly and seek help if you or someone you know is facing gambling-related issues.

In conclusion, CF Monterrey and Pumas UNAM are set to clash in a Liga MX match today, while Atletico San Luis takes on Necaxa in another exciting game. Stay tuned to Fubo and ESPN+ for more coverage of soccer events worldwide.

Sources:

Data Skrive.