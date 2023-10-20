The Exciting Lineup of Liga MX Games on Friday

The Liga MX schedule on Friday is set to deliver an action-packed night of soccer. There are three thrilling matchups you won’t want to miss.

First up, we have Mazatlan FC taking on Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara. This promises to be an exciting clash between the two teams.

Next, we have FC Juarez hosting CF Pachuca at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory in this highly anticipated match.

Lastly, Guadalajara Chivas will be traveling to face Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla. This game is sure to be a thrilling contest between these two skilled teams.

If you’re wondering how you can catch all the action from the Liga MX games on Friday, we’ve got you covered. You can watch the matches on various TV channels and streaming platforms.

For the Mazatlan FC vs Atlas FC game, you can tune in to FOX Sports Networks to catch the action. If you prefer streaming, you can watch it on Fubo!

The FC Juarez vs CF Pachuca match will also be available on FOX Sports Networks. Alternatively, you can stream it on Fubo!

To watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Puebla FC, tune in to the ViX+ channel on your TV. If you prefer streaming, you can watch it on a platform such as Fubo!

Don’t miss out on the excitement of the Liga MX games on Friday. Make sure to follow along with all the soccer action from around the world throughout the year on Fubo and ESPN+.

Please remember to gamble responsibly and seek help if you or someone you know has a gambling problem or addiction.

Definitions:

– Liga MX: The top professional soccer league in Mexico.

– Estadio Jalisco: A stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

– Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez: A stadium in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

– Estadio Cuauhtemoc: A stadium in Puebla, Mexico.

Sources:

– Data Skrive (2023).