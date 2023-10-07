How to Watch Liga MX Soccer Matches Today

If you’re a fan of Liga MX soccer, you’re in for a treat as there are several exciting matchups on the slate today. Here’s how you can catch all the action:

First up, FC Juarez will be taking on CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM ET. Both teams are expected to put on a thrilling display of skill and tactics. To watch this game, tune in to the TV channel NBC Universo or stream it live on Fubo.

Next, Guadalajara Chivas will face off against Atlas FC at Estadio Akron in Zapopan. The game kicks off at 9:00 PM ET. This rivalry matchup is sure to be intense, with both teams vying for victory. You can catch this game on NBC Universo or watch the live stream on Fubo.

CF Pachuca will be hosting Tigres UANL at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto. The game starts at a later time, at 11:10 PM ET. These two teams are known for their exciting style of play, so it’s bound to be an entertaining match. Keep an eye on Univision for the TV broadcast or watch it live on Fubo.

Lastly, Cruz Azul will be playing against Pumas UNAM at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Kickoff for this match is also at 11:10 PM ET. This is a classic matchup with a long-standing rivalry, and it promises to deliver an intense battle on the field. To watch this game, tune in to Univision or stream it live on Fubo.

If you want even more soccer coverage, you can also check out Fubo and ESPN+ for a variety of matches from around the world. Please remember to gamble responsibly and seek help if you or someone you know has a gambling problem or addiction.

