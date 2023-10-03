Liga MX: CF Monterrey takes on Puebla FC

In an exciting matchup on the Liga MX schedule, CF Monterrey will face off against Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla. The game is scheduled for 9:00 PM ET.

For fans who are eager to catch all the Liga MX action, there are several ways to watch. Fubo and ESPN+ provide streaming options for soccer matches, allowing you to follow along with the games from around the world.

In addition to the CF Monterrey vs Puebla FC game, there is another match on the schedule. CF Pachuca will be taking on CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Soccer enthusiasts can tune in to watch this exciting clash as well.

It’s important to note that not all offers for streaming services may be available in every state. As with any form of gambling, it is essential to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem or addiction, please seek help contacting 1-800-GAMBLER.

Stay tuned for more updates and future games in Liga MX, as there is sure to be plenty of thrilling soccer action throughout the year.

Definitions:

– Liga MX: The top professional football league in Mexico.

– CF Monterrey: A football club based in Monterrey, Mexico.

– Puebla FC: A football club based in Puebla, Mexico.

– Estadio Cuauhtemoc: A stadium located in Puebla, Mexico.

– CF Pachuca: A football club based in Pachuca, Mexico.

– CF America: A football club based in Mexico City, Mexico.

– Estadio Azteca: A stadium located in Mexico City, Mexico.

