Liga MX Matches Today: Necaxa vs CF Pachuca and More

Today’s Liga MX matches promise to be exciting, with some thrilling encounters lined up. One of the standout games is between Necaxa and CF Pachuca, taking place at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo.

To catch all the live action, here’s where you can find coverage of the Liga MX matches happening today. Additionally, if you’re a soccer enthusiast, you can also watch more sports with the help of Fubo.

In the first match, Necaxa will be traveling to Pachuca de Soto to face CF Pachuca at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET. For those following at home, the game will be broadcasted on ViX+.

Next, CF America will be hosting Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It promises to be a thrilling clash between two renowned teams in Mexican football.

In another exciting game, Mazatlan FC will be facing Tigres UANL at the Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán. The match is set to kick off at 9:00 PM ET, and you can catch it on ViX+.

Remember, you can stay updated with soccer matches from around the world all year long using Fubo and ESPN+.

