New Ways to Catch the Liga MX Action

Looking for a thrilling soccer showdown? The Liga MX is back with two exciting matchups on Friday. Get ready to witness Pumas UNAM taking on Necaxa and Mazatlan FC facing off against Queretaro FC.

In the first game, Pumas UNAM will be hitting the road to challenge Necaxa at the Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes. Both teams have displayed exceptional skills and determination throughout the season, making this clash a must-watch for soccer enthusiasts.

The second game of the day will see Queretaro FC traveling to Mazatlán to battle it out with Mazatlan FC at the Estadio de Mazatlan. With both teams striving for victory, expect a fierce contest filled with high-speed attacks, strategic defenses, and plenty of goal-scoring opportunities.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the action, here are a few new ways to catch the Liga MX games:

1. Fubo: Expand your soccer coverage tuning in to Fubo. With its extensive sports package, you can enjoy live streaming of Liga MX matches and other soccer events.

2. ESPN+: Stay updated with matches from around the world subscribing to ESPN+. From Liga MX to international fixtures, ESPN+ offers a wide range of soccer content to keep you entertained throughout the year.

Remember always to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem or addiction, seek help contacting 1-800-GAMBLER.

Don’t miss the captivating action and exhilarating goals as Pumas UNAM, Necaxa, Mazatlan FC, and Queretaro FC compete for glory in the Liga MX. Catch the excitement and cheer for your favorite team as they chase victory on the field. Get ready for an unforgettable day of soccer!

FAQ

Q: Where are the Liga MX games being played?



A: The Pumas UNAM vs. Necaxa game will take place at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, while the Mazatlan FC vs. Queretaro FC match will be held at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.

Q: How can I watch the Liga MX games?



A: You can catch the games on platforms such as Fubo and ESPN+. These streaming services provide live coverage of Liga MX and various other soccer events.

Q: How can I ensure responsible gambling?



A: It’s important to gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is facing gambling issues, you can seek help contacting 1-800-GAMBLER.

Q: Are there any other soccer events available for streaming?



A: Yes, besides Liga MX, Fubo and ESPN+ offer a wide range of soccer content, including international fixtures, to keep you engaged throughout the year.