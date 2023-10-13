Lessons in Chemistry: Brie Larson Stars in Apple TV+’s Captivating Adaptation

Apple TV+ has brought Bonnie Garmus’ best-selling novel, Lessons in Chemistry, to life with a captivating new series. Starring the incredibly talented Brie Larson, known for her role as Captain Marvel, the book-to-screen adaptation premieres today, October 13. If you’re looking for a new fall show to get excited about, the first two episodes of this highly anticipated limited series are now available for streaming.

Set in the 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows the story of Elizabeth Zott, portrayed Larson, a brilliant chemist who loses her job but is given the opportunity to host her own cooking show. Using her platform, Zott gives women a much-needed voice during that era and inspires her viewers to challenge the status quo.

In an interview with ET, Larson discussed her character, expressing how she relates to Zott’s resilience and the various experiences she goes through. The show delves into themes such as life, love, loss, and chemistry, exploring what it means to truly be alive. Larson praised the book for its ability to address weighty topics while maintaining a buoyant and sweet tone.

Lessons in Chemistry is released on Apple TV+ as a weekly series, with new episodes premiering every Friday until the eight-episode arc concludes on November 24. To watch the show, you can subscribe to Apple TV+ for $6.99 per month, gaining access to the full library of Apple TV+ originals.

If you’re interested in reading the source material, the New York Times best-selling novel Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus is available at a discounted price on Amazon. Furthermore, a trailer for the series is available to provide a glimpse into the captivating world of Lessons in Chemistry.

Sources:

– Apple TV+

– Amazon (for the novel)

Note: The SAG-AFTRA strike mentioned in the source article is not elaborated on in the provided summary. It may be worth exploring further if desired.