New Episode of “Lego Masters” Features Builders Creating Pet Palaces for Kittens

In an exciting new episode of “Lego Masters,” airing on Thursday, October 5, builders will be challenged to create pet palaces for kittens. The episode is part of the highly anticipated season 4 of the show, which will be broadcast on FOX at 9 p.m. EST.

For those who prefer to stream the show, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials, allowing viewers to catch the premiere online. These streaming platforms provide a wide range of content, including live TV channels and On Demand options.

“Lego Masters” is a competition where teams of two LEGO® enthusiasts compete against each other. With an unlimited supply of LEGO® bricks, they have the freedom to explore infinite possibilities and showcase their creativity. Hosted Will Arnett, the show features expert judges who challenge and evaluate the builders’ creations.

In each episode, the competing pairs face incredible challenges, with the judges selecting the teams that impress them the most to progress to the next round. The season finale culminates in a showdown between the top teams, competing for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the prestigious title of LEGO® MASTERS.

To get a glimpse of what to expect in season 4, FOX’s YouTube channel offers a sneak peek at the show.

With the availability of online streaming services like FuboTV and DirecTV Stream, viewers without cable can now enjoy the excitement and creativity of “Lego Masters.” Whether you are a LEGO enthusiast, a fan of competition shows, or simply looking for entertainment, this episode promises to be a must-watch.

