Title: “Exciting Holiday Show Returns with a Celebrity Twist”

Summary: The highly anticipated “LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular” special is set to air once again, promising an electrifying two-night event filled with unexpected surprises. Former fan-favorite contestants will team up with special celebrity guests, including NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne, and Rob Riggle, to compete in exhilarating holiday-themed challenges. The special will be broadcast on Monday, December 18 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX, offering viewers an unforgettable experience. For those who prefer streaming, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are both offering free trials to watch the special online.

The “LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular” special has returned, igniting excitement among fans. This year, notable celebrities like NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne, and Rob Riggle will team up with beloved former contestants to participate in awe-inspiring challenges. These challenges are holiday-themed and will test the creativity and building skills of the participants. Furthermore, the stakes have been raised, as the competition will award the winning team a prize of $10,000 to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Viewers eager to catch all the action can tune in to FOX on Monday, December 18 at 8 p.m. EST. However, for those who prefer the convenience of streaming, both FuboTV and DirecTV Stream provide options for online viewing. FuboTV offers an extensive range of over 100 channels, catering to various interests such as sports, news, entertainment, and local channels. It also includes DVR storage space, allowing users to record and save their favorite shows. On the other hand, DirecTV Stream offers the best of live and On Demand content, presenting users with over 75 live TV channels.

Whether you choose traditional cable broadcasting or opt for the flexibility of streaming, the “LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular” special is not to be missed. Make sure to mark your calendars and prepare for an exhilarating showcase of skill, creativity, and holiday-themed excitement that will keep you entertained throughout the festive season.