New Lacrosse Matchups on the Schedule

There are several exciting lacrosse matchups scheduled for Saturday. The first game features a faceoff between India and Kenya in the Lacrosse Super Sixes League. Following this, the United States will take on Haudenosaune, followed Canada facing off against Haiti.

The game between India and Kenya is scheduled for a 10:00 AM ET start time and can be watched on the Lacrosse Sports Network. This will be a thrilling contest between two talented teams.

Next up, the United States will compete against Haudenosaune at 11:30 AM ET. Fans can catch the game on the Lacrosse Sports Network. Both teams are known for their skill and competitiveness, so this promises to be an intense matchup.

At 1:00 PM ET, Canada and Haiti will take the field in what is anticipated to be an exciting game. The Lacrosse Sports Network will be broadcasting it, allowing fans to witness all the action.

Later in the day, Kenya and Haudenosaune will compete at 2:30 PM ET, while India and Haiti will face off at 4:00 PM ET. These games will surely provide plenty of thrilling moments.

Finally, the last match of the day will feature Canada and the United States at 5:30 PM ET. As two powerhouses in the sport, this is anticipated to be a high-quality game that fans won’t want to miss.

To ensure that you don’t miss any of the lacrosse action, tune in to the Lacrosse Sports Network and Fubo. These platforms will bring you live coverage of all the games throughout the year.

Definitions:

– Lacrosse Super Sixes League: A lacrosse league where each team consists of six players.

– Lacrosse Sports Network: A television channel that broadcasts lacrosse games.

Source: Data Skrive