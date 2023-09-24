Lacrosse Match Preview: CUFLA: Trent vs Bishop

The upcoming Lacrosse match between CUFLA: Trent and Bishop is one that fans should not miss. Taking place on Sunday, this game promises to be an exciting contest on the field.

Lacrosse enthusiasts can tune in to watch the action live on ESPN+, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this thrilling match-up. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET, broadcasting on the Lacrosse Sports Network.

In addition to the CUFLA game, lacrosse fans can also enjoy another exciting match-up later in the day. Premier Lacrosse League will feature Waterdogs LC taking on Archers LC at 3:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

For those eager to catch all the lacrosse action throughout the year, Fubo and ESPN+ are the go-to platforms. These streaming services provide fans with the opportunity to watch lacrosse games live and immerse themselves in the sport.

Lacrosse is a fast-paced team sport where players use a long-handled stick called a crosse to pass, catch, and shoot a small rubber ball into the opponent’s goal. It is popular in North America, particularly among Native American communities.

The CUFLA (Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association) is an organization that oversees field lacrosse at the university level in Canada. It is responsible for organizing competitions and promoting the growth of the sport among college athletes.

Bishop University and Trent University are two teams competing in the CUFLA. Matches between these teams always bring an intense level of competition and excitement to the field.

So, don’t forget to mark your calendars and tune in to watch and support your favorite lacrosse teams. Whether it’s the CUFLA game between Trent and Bishop or the Premier Lacrosse League match-up, there’s no shortage of thrilling lacrosse action to enjoy.

Sources:

– Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association (CUFLA)

– ESPN+

– Fubo

– Premier Lacrosse League

– Lacrosse Sports Network

– ABC