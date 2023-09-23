Exciting Lacrosse Matchup: Trent vs. Bishop

On Sunday, lacrosse fans were treated to a thrilling matchup between CUFLA rivals Trent and Bishop. The game was broadcasted live on ESPN+ for fans to enjoy the action.

For those who may be unfamiliar with the term, CUFLA stands for Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association. It is an organization that oversees lacrosse competitions among universities and colleges in Canada.

The game took place at 1:00 PM ET, and it was an intense battle between two talented lacrosse teams. Unfortunately, the article does not provide any specific details about the outcome of the game or notable plays.

In addition to the CUFLA matchup, there was another exciting lacrosse game on the schedule. The Premier Lacrosse League featured a game between Waterdogs LC and Archers LC, which was also available for streaming on Fubo. The Premier Lacrosse League is a professional lacrosse league that showcases top-level talent from around the world.

Overall, it is clear that lacrosse enthusiasts have plenty of opportunities to watch their favorite sport throughout the year. With platforms like ESPN+ and Fubo, fans can stay engaged and enjoy the excitement of lacrosse matches.

