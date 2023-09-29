Killer Cases Season 4 Premieres: The School Teacher Murder

“Killer Cases” is set to premiere its fourth season on Friday, September 29 at 9 p.m. ET. The new episode, titled “The School Teacher Murder,” tells the story of Kay Baker, a mother and schoolteacher who was found severely injured in her neighbor’s yard.

Law enforcement quickly identified an injured man attempting to escape in the nearby woods, triggering a tense pursuit and apprehension. This led to the emergence of a potential suspect.

If you want to catch the latest episode of “Killer Cases,” you can stream it for free on Philo with their free trial. You can also watch it on Sling, which offers half off the first month, or on DirecTV Stream with their free trial.

“Killer Cases” airs on A&E, and if you’re unsure of what channel that is for your cable provider, you can use the channel finder services provided Verizon Fios, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, or Dish.

“Killer Cases” takes viewers through America’s most memorable murder trials, capturing all the emotion, drama, and suspense. Each episode delves into the criminal justice process, from the crime itself to the investigation, courtroom testimony, and ultimately, the verdict. Famous cases featured in the series involve deadly spouses, children, girlfriends, and strangers, all centered around themes of love, sex, betrayal, and greed.

Philo, the streaming service where you can watch “Killer Cases” for free, is focused on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. With its affordable price of $25 per month, it offers over 60 channels and unlimited DVR. You can try Philo free for 7 days to see if it’s the right fit for your streaming needs.

Sources:

– “Killer Cases” official synopsis

– Philo live TV streaming service