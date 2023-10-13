Best Streaming Services for Watching the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kansas Jayhawks Game

The Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to face off in a Big 12 Conference football game on October 14th in Stillwater, Oklahoma. If you’re unable to watch the game on cable or satellite TV, there are several online streaming options available.

One of the best streaming services for watching the game is YouTube TV. YouTube TV offers over 100 live channels, including FS1, which will be broadcasting the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game. With YouTube TV, you’ll also get the benefit of six household accounts, three simultaneous streams, and unlimited DVR space. The service offers a three-week free trial, after which it costs $52.99/month for three months.

Another option is FuboTV, though it is slightly more expensive than YouTube TV. FuboTV offers over 250 channels of live TV and allows you to watch on up to 10 screens at once. FS1 is included in FuboTV’s pro tier, which costs $74.99/month.

For a more affordable option, you can consider Sling TV. Sling TV offers 46 channels for $55/month, with a reduced rate of $27.50 for the first month. If you’re only interested in watching the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas game, you can choose their basic Blue Plan, which includes FS1, for $20/month for the first month and $40/month afterward.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to watch the Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Kansas Jayhawks game without cable or satellite TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV are your best streaming options.

Sources:

– The Associated Press

– YouTube TV

– FuboTV

– Sling TV