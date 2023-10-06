Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings: Preview and Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) are preparing to face off against the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. While the question of whether Taylor Swift will make an appearance remains unanswered, the Chiefs are focused on improving their performance after underwhelming in the first four weeks of the season.

Despite their 3-1 record, the defending Super Bowl champs have only won one game more than a single possession, and that victory was against the winless Chicago Bears. Now, they face a Vikings’ defense that ranks outside the top 20 in total defense.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, October 8, with a kickoff at 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT. It will be broadcast on CBS and can be streamed on NFL+ or FuboTV.

In terms of betting odds, the Chiefs are favored to win, with a spread of (-3.5) and a moneyline of (-190). The over/under is set at 52.5.

Both teams have dealt with notable injuries, but it is expected that most, if not all, players will be available for Sunday’s game. The Chiefs have shown strength in their defense, ranking eighth in the league in total yards allowed per game and sixth in points allowed.

On the offensive side, the Chiefs have an advantage against the Vikings’ struggling pass defense. However, the Vikings have been successful at limiting tight ends, potentially hindering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Nevertheless, the Chiefs have shown their ability to utilize their wide receivers effectively.

In the backfield, running back Isiah Pacheco has emerged as a reliable option for the Chiefs after a slow start to the season. Both teams possess exciting offenses, but this matchup may not result in a high-scoring affair.

In predicting the outcome, it is likely that the Chiefs will come out on top due to their stronger overall performance throughout the season.

Sources: CBS, BetMGM