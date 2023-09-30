Marc Marquez to Discuss Future with Honda at Motegi

Marc Marquez, the reigning MotoGP champion, is set to have a meeting with Honda executives at the Motegi circuit to discuss his plans for 2024. Speculation suggests that Marquez may announce his intention to leave Honda and join Gresini Ducati, leading to much anticipation and curiosity surrounding the outcome of the meeting.

Last weekend, Honda’s Joan Mir had a successful race, which was a rare positive moment in an otherwise disappointing season for the manufacturer. Therefore, Honda will be hoping for another strong performance from Mir at Motegi to bring some relief.

The title battle at Motegi will commence among Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, and Marco Bezzecchi. All eyes will be on these three riders as they aim to secure valuable points and move closer to the championship title.

For fans who want to watch the Japanese MotoGP for free online, there are several options available. Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus offer free live streaming of the race on their respective platforms, but with German commentary. Belgian broadcaster RTBF also provides free coverage, but with French commentary.

Those who are abroad or unable to access their local streaming service can use a VPN topass geo-blocking. ExpressVPN is highly recommended for its ease of use and ability to change IP addresses, allowing users to appear as though they are in a different country.

In the UK, TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Japanese MotoGP. Viewers can subscribe to their streaming platform, discovery+, or opt for a Monthly Pass.

For those looking to watch free highlights, British broadcaster Channel 5 offers this service. By using a VPN to connect to a UK server, viewers can enjoy the highlights securely and privately.

The Japanese MotoGP start times for the UK audience are as follows:

Friday, September 29: Free Practice – 2.45am, Practice – 7am

Saturday, September 30: Free Practice 2 – 2.10am, Qualifying – 2.50am, Sprint – 7am

Sunday, October 1: Race – 7am

In conclusion, the upcoming meeting between Marc Marquez and Honda executives at Motegi is generating a lot of buzz in the MotoGP paddock. As the title battle heats up among Ducati riders, fans can find various ways to watch the Japanese MotoGP online, ensuring they don’t miss any of the action.

Sources:

– MotoGP Source 1

– MotoGP Source 2