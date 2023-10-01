The Future of Marc Marquez and the Japanese MotoGP

In an exciting turn of events, Marc Marquez is scheduled to meet with Honda executives at their home race in Motegi to discuss his plans for the 2024 season. Rumors have been circulating in the paddock that Marquez may reveal his desire to leave Honda and join Gresini Ducati. This news comes on the heels of a successful weekend for Honda’s Joan Mir, who had his best performance of the 2023 season. The manufacturer is hopeful for another positive outcome at Motegi.

The title battle is set to commence at the Japanese MotoGP, with Ducati trio Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, and Marco Bezzecchi expected to compete for victory. Fans looking to watch the race online for free can tune in to the Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus, who offer live streaming coverage on their respective platforms. RTBF, a Belgian broadcaster, also provides free coverage of the Japanese MotoGP with French commentary.

For viewers outside of the UK, geo-blocking restrictions may prevent access to certain streaming services. However, using a VPN like ExpressVPN, it is possible topass these restrictions and enjoy the race from anywhere in the world. ExpressVPN offers a user-friendly interface, allowing users to change their IP address and encrypt their internet traffic for enhanced privacy.

In the UK, TNT Sports holds exclusive rights to the Japanese MotoGP. By subscribing to their streaming service, fans can catch all the action without a long-term commitment. For those without a UK credit/debit card, the NBC stream is an alternative option.

Fellow UK viewers can also catch free race highlights on Channel 5. By using a VPN and connecting to a secure server location in the UK, viewers can access the highlights privately and securely.

The Japanese MotoGP start times for UK viewers are as follows: Free Practice on Friday, September 29 at 2:45 am, Practice on Friday at 7 am, Free Practice 2 on Saturday, September 30 at 2:10 am, Qualifying on Saturday at 2:50 am, Sprint on Saturday at 7 am, and the main race on Sunday, October 1 at 7 am.

With the Japanese MotoGP just around the corner, fans eagerly await Marquez’s announcement and the thrilling battles on the track. It’s a must-watch event for motorcycle racing enthusiasts worldwide.

