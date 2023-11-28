How to Watch I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! UK in the US: A Guide

Description:

Learn how to watch I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! UK in the US and get a glimpse into the thrilling world of celebrities facing challenges in the jungle. This guide will provide step-by-step instructions on how to access the show online, free of charge, using VPN services like ExpressVPN, AtlasVPN, and NordVPN. Immerse yourself in the excitement as you follow your favorite celebs and witness their journey through trials and triumphs.

FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions:

1. When does I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here air?

A: Episodes air on Sundays at 9 pm GMT, which is 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

2. How can Americans watch I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! UK in the US?

A: To watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN (virtual private network) service like ExpressVPN, AtlasVPN, or NordVPN. These VPNs allow users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted location.

3. How to watch I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here UK in the US with ExpressVPN?

A: Follow these steps:

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account. Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”. Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices”. Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “United Kingdom” clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu. Visit I’m A Celebrity UK‘s page on ITV1’s website, ITVX. Create a free ITVX account, sign in, and start watching I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here in the US.

4. How to watch I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here in the US with AtlasVPN?

A: Follow these steps:

Sign up for AtlasVPN and create an account. Once finished, click “Go Premium” which will direct you to the downloads page. Click “Get Atlas” for the platform of your choice. Click “Download Now”. Locate the file on your computer and follow the prompts to install AtlasVPN. Click “Connect”. Once AtlasVPN is set up, change your location to the United Kingdom clicking the server in the right bar. Visit I’m A Celebrity UK‘s page on ITV1’s website, ITVX. Create a free ITVX account, sign in, and start watching I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here in the US.

5. How to watch I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! in the US with NordVPN?

A: Follow these steps:

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account. Choose a subscription plan that suits your needs. Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the United Kingdom. Visit I’m A Celebrity UK‘s page on ITV1’s website, ITVX. Create a free ITVX account, sign in, and start watching I’m Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here in the US.

Conclusion:

Don’t miss out on the excitement and drama of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! UK. With the help of VPN services like ExpressVPN, AtlasVPN, and NordVPN, you can enjoy the show from the comfort of your own home, no matter where you are in the US. Follow the step-by-step instructions to set up your VPN and start streaming the thrilling adventures of your favorite celebrities in the jungle. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of challenges, alliances, and memorable moments as the contestants battle it out to become the ultimate King or Queen of the jungle. Happy watching!

(Sources: [source1.com], [source2.com])