Watch Boxing: Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares Live Stream on DAZN

Jack Catterall, the WBA Inter-Continental Super Lightweight Champion, is on a journey of redemption after his controversial loss to Josh Taylor in 2022. He is looking to rebuild his record and secure a shot at an official world championship belt. His next opponent is Jorge Linares, who is hoping to end his three-fight losing streak.

The Catterall vs. Linares fight will take place on Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN.

In addition to the main event, there are several undercard fights scheduled for the event, including Aqib Fiaz vs. Reece Bellotti for the Commonwealth Boxing Council Super Featherweight Championship and Peter McGrail vs. Fran Mendoza in the super bantamweight division.

To watch the Catterall vs. Linares live stream on DAZN, you will need a subscription. DAZN offers a monthly subscription for $25 or an annual subscription for $225. Alternatively, you can choose a one-year contract and pay in monthly installments of $20.

It is worth noting that DAZN has exclusive contracts with boxing promotion companies like Golden Boy promotions, which means you can expect to see other exciting fights on the platform, including those featuring Ryan Garcia and Jaime Munguia. DAZN also streams other combat sports like UFC and bareknuckle boxing, as well as other sports like snooker, poker, and darts.

If you are located outside of the countries where DAZN is available, you can still watch the fight with the help of a VPN. By spoofing your location to appear as if you are in the U.S., you can access the DAZN live stream. We recommend using NordVPN, which not only allows you to stream DAZN but also provides added security and privacy features for your internet connection.

Don’t miss the highly anticipated matchup between Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares as they battle it out in the ring for a chance at a world championship title.

