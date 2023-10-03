New Series “Hostage 911” Premiering on Investigative Discovery Channel

Investigative Discovery Channel is set to premiere a thrilling new series called “Hostage 911” on Tuesday, October 3 at 10 p.m. The show will feature recorded conversations with criminals who have taken people hostage. The goal of the series is to break down the psychological tactics used these criminals, as negotiators work tirelessly to secure the safe release of the captives.

For those who have cut the cord on traditional cable, there are still options to watch the show. Both Philo and FuboTV will be streaming the ID channel live, and both platforms offer free trials for viewers who want to give it a try.

Philo and FuboTV are subscription-based streaming services that allow viewers to watch live TV channels without a cable subscription. Philo offers over 60 channels and costs $25 per month, while FuboTV starts at $70 per month for access to over 120 channels under the Pro Plan.

Tonight’s episode of “Hostage 911” promises to deliver heart-wrenching and adrenaline-fueled moments as hostage situations unfold. The narratives are based on actual events, and the tension is palpable as negotiators work tirelessly to communicate with the captors and secure the safe release of the hostages.

If you’re interested in watching the series, you can find the ID channel on various platforms such as Verizon Fios, AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish. Alternatively, you can stream it on Philo or FuboTV, both of which offer free trials.

Sources:

– Philo: [source]

– FuboTV: [source]

– Verizon Fios: [source]

– AT&T U-verse: [source]

– Comcast Xfinity: [source]

– Spectrum/Charter: [source]

– Optimum/Altice: [source]

– DIRECTV: [source]

– Dish: [source]