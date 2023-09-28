Season Two of Interrupting Chicken Coming to Apple TV+

Season two of the beloved animated preschool series, Interrupting Chicken, based on the Caldecott Honor-winning book series David Ezra Stein, will be available to stream starting September 29, 2023. Fans who want to catch the season premiere can exclusively stream the series on Apple TV+.

Interrupting Chicken introduces children to the joy of creative writing through the adventures of a young chicken named Piper. Piper has a habit of interrupting storytime with her lively imagination and inquisitive nature. Each time she hears a story, she jumps in, asks questions, and immerses herself in the action to help save the day or guess what happens next.

For those unfamiliar with Apple TV+, it is a streaming service that offers a variety of star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more. Some popular Apple TV Originals include The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, and Dickinson. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ and watch season two of Interrupting Chicken at no cost.

After the free trial, Apple TV+ is available for $6.99 per month, making it one of the more affordable streaming services. It can be accessed through the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, and on various devices including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, smart TVs from popular brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and at tv.apple.com.

If you’re looking for engaging and educational content for young children, season two of Interrupting Chicken on Apple TV+ is definitely worth checking out!

Sources:

– Caldecott Honor-winning book series David Ezra Stein

– Apple TV+: The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Dickinson