Trace Adkins to Host Season 4 of “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown”

Trace Adkins, the well-known country music star and actor, has taken up the role of hosting the hit reality show “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” on INSP channel. The next episode of the show is set to air on Wednesday, September 27 at 8 p.m.

This season of the show brings back favorite cowboys from past seasons, all competing for the coveted belt buckle, a herd of cattle, and a lifetime of bragging rights. The fourth episode of “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” will test the remaining 11 contestants on their skills and knowledge, as they guess the cost of common ranch items and endure a grueling overnight challenge guarding a herd of cattle.

“Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” is a competition where top cowboys from across the United States vie for the ultimate prize. They are judged on their skills, knowledge, grit, and passion as they face a series of challenging tasks. The contestants include ranch owners, ranch managers, ranch hands, horse trainers, and rodeo stars. With each episode, the cowboys who fail to perform are eliminated host Trace Adkins and a panel of expert judges. Ultimately, only one cowboy will ride away with the herd.

If you don’t have access to traditional cable, you can still watch the show on streaming services like Philo. Philo offers a free trial for new subscribers and provides over 60 channels, including INSP. You can watch the latest episode of “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” on Philo for free.

Philo’s live TV subscription costs $25 per month. It allows subscribers to stream on up to three devices simultaneously, create multiple profiles, and save unlimited live or future shows for up to one year. In addition to INSP, Philo includes channels like MTV and a variety of classic TV, lifestyle, and news channels.

