“Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” Season 4, Episode 3 Airs Tonight on INSP Channel

Country music star and actor Trace Adkins is set to host the hit reality show “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” on the INSP channel. The season premiere will air on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. This season will bring back favorite cowboys from past seasons, all competing for the coveted belt buckle, a herd of cattle, and a lifetime of bragging rights.

For those who have cut the traditional cable cord, there is still a way to watch the show. Viewers can stream this episode on Philo, which offers a free trial to new subscribers. Philo is an entertainment streaming service that provides over 60 channels.

In tonight’s episode titled “Sabotage and Soul Searching,” the remaining 13 cowboys are faced with a choice of whether to help or sabotage their fellow contestants. This forces them to question their values and the lengths they are willing to go to win a $50,000 herd of cattle. Host Trace Adkins, along with expert judges, will eliminate two cowboys.

“Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” brings together top cowboys from across the United States to compete for the grand prize. They are judged on their skills, knowledge, grit, and passion as they face grueling challenges. The contestants include ranch owners, ranch managers, ranch hands, horse trainers, and rodeo stars. Throughout the season, contestants who fail to perform up to the standards will be eliminated, leaving only one cowboy to ride away with the herd.

Philo, the streaming service where viewers can watch the show, offers a live TV subscription with a free trial. It costs $25 per month and includes MTV and over 50 other classic TV, lifestyle, and news channels. Subscribers can stream on up to three devices simultaneously, create up to 10 profiles, and save unlimited live or future shows for up to one year.

Sources:

– INSP channel

– Philo streaming service