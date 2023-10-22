Rutgers Scarlet Knights to Face Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten East Battle

Summary: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a Big Ten East battle at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Despite being the away team, Rutgers is favored to win six points. Indiana will hope to bounce back from a recent losing streak and secure a victory in front of their home fans.

Last season, Indiana faced a challenging road, and this season has proven to be no different. In their previous game against Michigan, Indiana was outmatched and suffered a 52-7 defeat. Despite the loss, their defensive line showed promise with four sacks, led Lanell Carr Jr. and his two sacks.

Rutgers, on the other hand, demonstrated resilience in their last game against Michigan State. Despite initially falling behind, they managed to secure a nail-biting 27-24 win. Kyle Monangai rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown, while Christian Dremel contributed 80 receiving yards.

Indiana has struggled recently, losing three of their last four games and accumulating a 2-5 record for the season. In contrast, Rutgers has won their last five home games, bringing their overall record to 6-2. Although Rutgers emerged as the victors in their previous matchup against Indiana in October 2022, winning 24-17, this game may see Indiana putting up a stronger fight on their home turf.

The odds currently favor Rutgers, as they are a solid six-point favorite. However, Indiana’s recent performance may make this game more competitive than anticipated, with experts predicting a close margin of victory. Fans can expect an exciting Big Ten East showdown as both teams look to secure a crucial win.

