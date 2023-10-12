Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Maryland Terrapins: Game Preview

The Illinois Fighting Illini will be facing the Maryland Terrapins in a Big Ten matchup at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. The game will be televised live on NBC starting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Illinois has struggled this season with a 2-4 overall record and a 0-3 record in conference play. Their offense has struggled to convert points, averaging just 19.2 points per game, placing them near the bottom of the FBS. The team has been plagued turnovers and missed opportunities, as evidenced their recent loss to Nebraska where they only managed to score 7 points.

Head coach Bret Bielema expressed his frustration with the team’s performance, particularly on defense, which was the best in the FBS last season in terms of points allowed per game. He emphasized the need for the team to address their recurring issues and find solutions.

In addition to their offensive struggles, the Illini will be without their leading rusher Reggie Love III, who is unlikely to play due to a lower-leg injury. The team is also dealing with injuries to other running backs, further depleting their depth at the position.

On the other side, the Maryland Terrapins have shown promise this season, with a 5-0 record at home. Their performance against Ohio State demonstrated their ability to compete with top-ranked teams, although turnovers and a lack of offensive fire in the second half led to their first loss of the season.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been a crucial component of their offense, setting program records for passing yards, completions, and passing touchdowns. He will be instrumental in leading the Terrapins’ offense against Illinois.

A win for Maryland in this game would not only improve their record but also set the tone for upcoming matchups against highly ranked opponents such as Penn State and Michigan.

Overall, the Illinois Fighting Illini and Maryland Terrapins game promises to be an intriguing battle between a struggling team looking for answers and a promising team aiming to continue their strong start to the season.

