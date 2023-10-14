How to Watch Illinois at Maryland: Game Time, TV Channel, and More

Summary: The Illinois Fighting Illini will face off against the Maryland Terrapins in an anticipated college football game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

The game is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. CT. Football fans can catch the action on NBC, a popular television channel. If you prefer to stream the game online, you can tune in to NBC Sports or Peacock for live streaming.

The odds are in favor of Maryland, with the Terrapins holding a -13.5 point spread and an over/under of 51.5. However, the game should still be an exciting one to watch, with both teams looking to secure a victory.

The Illinois Fighting Illini, led head coach Bret Bielema in his third season, have a record of 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten. In their last game, they suffered a 20-7 loss to Nebraska. Despite their recent struggles, the Fighting Illini will be eager to bounce back and make a statement in this match-up.

The Maryland Terrapins, on the other hand, are led head coach Michael Locksley, who is in his fifth season with a record of 25-24. The Terrapins are currently 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. In their last game, they faced a tough loss against Ohio State with a score of 37-17.

This will be the third-ever meeting between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Maryland Terrapins. Unfortunately for Illinois, Maryland has emerged victorious in both previous encounters.

Football fans will be eagerly anticipating this game, which promises to be an exciting battle between two Big Ten teams. Tune in to NBC or stream online to catch all the action!

Sources:

– NBC

– NBC Sports

– Peacock

Definitions:

– CT: Central Time

– TV Channel: The specific channel on television where the game will be broadcasted.

– Online Streaming: The ability to watch the game live through an internet connection.

– Odds: The predicted outcome of the game, usually indicated a point spread and over/under total.

– Head Coach: The coach responsible for leading and managing the team.

– Big Ten: A collegiate athletic conference consisting of 15 member institutions.