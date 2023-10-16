Fear Thy Neighbor Season 9 Premiere: Where to Watch and What to Expect

The highly anticipated season 9 premiere of Investigation Discovery Channel’s “Fear Thy Neighbor” is set to air on Monday, October 16 at 9 p.m. This gripping documentary series delves into the dark side of neighborly disputes, revealing the shocking and sometimes deadly consequences of these conflicts.

Tonight’s episode follows the harrowing story of a peaceful suburb turned upside down when a family discovers that their neighbor has been keeping a secret wife locked away in his home for years. As the family helps the woman and her baby escape, a bitter feud erupts, ultimately culminating in a horrific and tragic bloodshed.

For those who have cut the cord and no longer have traditional cable, there are options to still enjoy the show live. Streaming services such as Philo and FuboTV will be streaming the ID Channel live. Both of these services offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing viewers to catch the premiere without a subscription.

Philo, an entertainment streaming service, offers a live TV subscription for $25 per month. It includes over 60 channels, including MTV and other classic TV, lifestyle, and news channels. With Philo, subscribers can stream on up to three devices simultaneously, create multiple profiles, and save unlimited shows for up to one year.

FuboTV, on the other hand, offers a 7-day free trial and has plans starting at $70 per month. The Pro Plan provides access to over 120 news, entertainment, and sports channels, including MTV. For an enhanced experience, viewers can opt for the Elite package, which offers over 180 channels and more than 130 events in 4K. Both plans allow for recording and streaming on multiple screens.

So, don’t miss out on tonight’s intense season 9 premiere of “Fear Thy Neighbor”. Tune in at 9 p.m. on the ID Channel or stream it live on Philo or FuboTV with their free trial offers.

