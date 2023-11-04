Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Face Off Against Houston Texans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hitting the road to take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This matchup is set to take place on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Both teams are coming off recent losses, which adds some extra motivation for them to secure a win this time around.

In their last game, the Buccaneers suffered a 24-18 loss against the Bills, marking their third consecutive defeat. Despite the loss, quarterback Baker Mayfield had a strong performance, throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns. On the other hand, the Texans fell short against the Panthers with a score of 15-13. Houston’s defense put up a solid effort, holding the Panthers to only 224 yards and sacking the quarterback six times.

Tampa Bay has been struggling lately, losing four out of their last five games. This has impacted their overall record this season, bringing it to 3-4. Similarly, the Texans now hold a 3-4 record after their recent loss. Neither team managed to cover the spread in their previous games, but the Texans are currently favored 2.5 points in their upcoming matchup.

FAQ

Who is the favorite in the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans?

The Houston Texans are currently favored 2.5 points in their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

How have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans performed in their last few games?

The Buccaneers have lost four out of their last five games, while the Texans also suffered a loss in their most recent matchup.

What was the final score of the last game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans?

The last two games between the Buccaneers and Texans were won Houston. The scores were 23-20 on December 21, 2019, and 19-9 on September 27, 2015.

Sources: SportsLine