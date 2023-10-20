Hallmark Kicks Off Countdown to Christmas with New Original Movie

Hallmark is starting its Countdown to Christmas with the premiere of an all-new movie titled “Checkin’ It Twice.” The movie, starring Kim Matula and Kevin McGarry, will air on Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m. It tells the story of a journeyman hockey player who falls in love with a real estate agent when he is traded to her hometown and moves into a cottage in her family’s backyard.

For fans of Hallmark who have cut the traditional cable cord, there are streaming options available. You can stream “Checkin’ It Twice” live on Philo (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial). Philo is an entertainment streaming service that offers over 60 channels and allows streaming on up to three devices simultaneously. It also offers a free trial and costs $25 per month. FuboTV, on the other hand, offers a 7-day free trial and starts at $70 per month for access to over 120 channels. It allows you to record TV shows, movies, games, and more, and watch on unlimited screens.

If you are unsure where to find the Hallmark channel on your cable provider, you can use online channel finders such as AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish. However, if you do not have cable, streaming services like Philo and FuboTV are great alternatives.

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas and enjoy the heartwarming stories and festive spirit of their new original movies!

