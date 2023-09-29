New Hallmark Movie “Mystery Island” Premieres on Sept. 29

“Mystery Island,” a new original movie from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, is set to premiere on Friday, September 29 at 9 p.m. The film stars Elizabeth Henstridge as a psychiatrist in desperate need of a vacation. She sets off with her friends to an immersive murder-mystery-themed resort called Mystery Island, where tragedy strikes when the resort’s founder is murdered.

To cater to the increasing number of viewers who have cut the traditional cable cord and are opting for streaming services, “Mystery Island” will also be available for live streaming. Viewers can catch the movie on Philo and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials.

Philo is an entertainment streaming service that offers over 60 channels and costs $25 per month. It allows subscribers to stream on up to three devices simultaneously, create multiple profiles, and save shows for up to one year. FuboTV, on the other hand, offers a 7-day free trial and starts at $70 per month for access to over 120 channels. They also offer an Elite package for $80 per month, which includes over 180 channels and events in 4K.

For those who prefer to watch Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on cable, the channel can be found on AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Don’t miss out on the premiere of “Mystery Island” and join Dr. Emilia Priestly as she partners with the local detective to unravel the mystery surrounding the murder on this thrilling and intriguing island getaway.

Sources:

– “Mystery Island” Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Movie: [source]

– Philo: [source]

– FuboTV: [source]

– Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel finders: AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, Dish.