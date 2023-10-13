Eventful Wedding Catering Adventure in “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows”

In the upcoming Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film, “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows,” viewers will be taken on a thrilling journey alongside Goldy Berry, a professional caterer with a knack for solving mysteries. Starring Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker, this original movie will premiere on Friday, October 13 at 9 p.m.

The story revolves around Goldy Berry, a talented caterer who finds herself in a peculiar situation when she is hired to cater an extravagant wedding. Little did she know that she would be swept into a deadly mystery involving a deceased groom and a missing bridezilla, ultimately bringing her back into the life of her ex-boyfriend, Tom. Together, they must unravel the truth, apprehend the killer, and find the missing bride, Jess.

For those who have chosen to forgo traditional cable and opt for a streaming service, “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows” can be streamed live on Philo (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial).

Finding Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

To find the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, viewers can use the channel finders provided AT&T U-verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish.

Streaming Services for Cord Cutters

If you do not have cable, there are still options to watch “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows.” Philo, an entertainment streaming service, offers a free trial and provides access to over 60 channels. Additionally, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial and multiple subscription plans, starting at $70 per month, with access to over 120 channels.

Philo’s subscription allows users to stream on up to three devices simultaneously, create multiple profiles, and save unlimited shows for up to one year. On the other hand, FuboTV offers the ability to record shows and watch on unlimited screens.

Don’t miss out on the gripping culinary mystery in “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows,” as Goldy Berry dives into another captivating adventure filled with suspense, danger, and unexpected twists.

