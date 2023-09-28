How to Watch Hallmark Countdown to Christmas Online: Streaming Options and Free Trials

The Hallmark Channel is already gearing up for the holiday season with their 2023 lineup of Christmas movies. Starting on October 20th, Hallmark will premiere a new holiday movie every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until mid-December. With 40 new films to look forward to, even the biggest Grinch will find themselves in the holiday spirit.

If you’re wondering how to watch the Hallmark Channel’s holiday movies online, there are several streaming services that offer live TV and include the Hallmark Channel. One option is Peacock, which allows viewers to watch Hallmark movies on demand for up to 72 hours after the airdate. The following streaming services with live TV also include the Hallmark Channel, depending on your location:

– Hulu + Live TV: Hulu offers a variety of holiday films in their Hallmark streaming category, and their live TV service includes the Hallmark Channel in most areas. Right now, new and eligible subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month.

– Sling TV: Sling TV offers the Hallmark Channel as part of its lifestyle channel package, which can be added to your plan for an extra $6 per month. Currently, Sling TV’s Orange and Blue plans are both 50% off for the first month.

While there is currently no way to watch the Hallmark Channel completely for free, you can take advantage of free trials offered streaming services. New and eligible customers can sign up for a free seven-day trial with Philo or fuboTV to test out the membership before committing. By timing your trials one after the other, you could potentially watch some of the new 2023 Hallmark Holiday films within that time frame.

Mark your calendars for the official start of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas on October 20th at 8:00 p.m. ET with the movie “Checkin’ It Twice,” featuring a romance between a journeyman hockey player and a real estate agent. From then until December 17th, a new holiday movie will be released every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, mostly airing at 8:00 p.m. ET.

If you’re looking for a cozy way to kick off the holiday season, be sure to tune in to the Hallmark Channel and enjoy their festive lineup of Christmas movies.

