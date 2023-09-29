The Boys Spin-Off Series “Gen V” Premieres on Prime Video

The highly anticipated spin-off series of the popular show “The Boys” has finally arrived on Prime Video. Titled “Gen V,” the new series takes place at Godolkin University, a prestigious college exclusively for individuals with superpowers.

In “Gen V,” viewers follow the lives of incoming students as they navigate their way through college life, dealing with not only the usual challenges of leaving home for the first time but also the added complexities of their superhuman biology. Just like “The Boys,” the series explores the darker side of superheroes, as the students discover that something sinister is happening at Godolkin University. To uncover the truth, they must put themselves in great danger.

Fans of “The Boys” will be pleased to know that “Gen V” includes crossover appearances from beloved characters, such as Colby Minifie, who portrays the former CEO of Vought, and Chace Crawford, who plays a hero similar to Aquaman called The Deep. The series also features Jaz Sinclair and Chance Perdomo, who previously collaborated on the popular show “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” along with Maddie Phillips from Netflix’s “Teenage Bounty Hunters.”

The first three episodes of “Gen V” were released today, September 29, on Prime Video. Subsequent episodes will be released every Friday until November 3, with a total of eight episodes in the first season.

To watch “Gen V,” viewers will need a Prime membership or a standalone Prime Video membership, as the series is exclusively available for streaming on Amazon’s platform.

