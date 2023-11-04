New Title: “Battle of the Bulldogs: Fresno State Takes on Boise State in College Football Showdown”

The highly anticipated matchup between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Boise State Broncos is set to take place in Week 10 of the 2023 college football season. Both teams will be vying for a spot in the prestigious Top 25 rankings, making this game a must-watch for football enthusiasts.

Scheduled to kick off on Saturday, November 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT), the game will be held at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California. Fans who are unable to attend the game in person can catch the action live on CBS Sports Network or stream it on demand online.

To watch the Boise State vs. Fresno State football game live, viewers can choose from a couple of options. They can opt for a free trial with Fubo or DirecTV Stream, both of which offer live streaming services for sports events.

For those wondering about the channel number for CBS Sports Network in their area, there are several channel finders available. Verizon Fios, AT&T U-verse, Comcast/Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, and Dish customers can use these channel finders to locate the channel on which CBS Sports Network is available.

Before the game, sports enthusiasts can also explore the latest sports betting offers and promo codes for this week’s games. The point spread and betting odds for the Boise State vs. Fresno State matchup stand at FSU: -135 and BSU: +115 for the moneyline, FSU: -2.5 and BSU: +2.5 for the spread, and an Over/Under of 54.5.

Prepare to witness an exhilarating clash between the Bulldogs of Fresno State and the Broncos of Boise State as they battle it out on the gridiron. It’s a game that promises excitement, strategy, and the opportunity for both teams to make their mark on the college football rankings. Don’t miss this epic showdown!