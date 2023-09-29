Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween: A Spooky Movie Marathon

October has arrived, and with it comes the spooky season of Halloween. Besides carving pumpkins and decorating your house, a Halloween movie night is a must. Freeform has made it easier than ever to enjoy all your favorite Halloween films with their 31 Nights of Halloween lineup.

From October 1st to October 31st, Freeform will be airing a variety of Halloween-themed movies, including beloved classics and contemporary hits. The lineup features movies like “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Monsters Inc.,” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

If you’re wondering how to watch Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween online, there are a few options. You can sign up for select streaming services with live TV to watch the movies as they air. Three main services offer Freeform: Hulu + Live TV, Sling, and YouTube TV.

For Hulu subscribers, Hulu + Live TV is a great option as it streams Freeform live in most areas. Currently, new subscribers can take advantage of a special offer of three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month, which is a $20 discount from the regular price.

The schedule for the first half of October includes movies like “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Halloweentown,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and “Hotel Transylvania.” The lineup is sure to keep you entertained and in the Halloween spirit throughout the month.

Whether you prefer classic horror films, family-friendly comedies, or spooky animated movies, Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween has something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, gather your friends and family, and enjoy a month-long movie marathon filled with Halloween fun.

