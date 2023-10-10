Frasier Returns for a New Season: How to Watch and What to Expect

Frasier, the beloved sitcom that aired from 1993 to 2004, is making a comeback with a new season. The show follows the life of retired psychiatrist Frasier Crane, played Kelsey Grammer, as he navigates new challenges and relationships in Boston.

The first two episodes of the new season will debut on October 12 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day in other markets. To stream all episodes, you’ll need a Paramount+ subscription. Cable viewers can also catch the first two episodes on CBS, airing on October 17.

The new season of Frasier will consist of 10 episodes, with new episodes being released on Paramount+ each Thursday (Friday outside the U.S. and Canada). The release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 – October 12

Episode 2 – October 12

Episode 3 – October 19

Episode 4 – October 26

Episode 5 – November 2

Episode 6 – November 9

Episode 7 – November 16

Episode 8 – November 23

Episode 9 – November 30

Episode 10 – December 7

If you want to catch up on past seasons of Frasier, all 11 seasons are available to stream on Paramount+, Hulu, and Prime Video. Additionally, if you want to start from the beginning, the predecessor to Frasier, Cheers, is available to stream in full on Paramount+.

The new season of Frasier was created Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli. In addition to Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Frasier Crane, the cast includes Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy Crane, Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall, Toks Olagundoye as Olivia Finch, Jess Salgueiro as Eve, and Anders Keith as David Crane.

With the return of Frasier, fans can look forward to new chapters in Frasier Crane’s life, as he faces new challenges, forges new relationships, and fulfills old dreams. Get ready to stream the hilarious and heartwarming adventures of Frasier once again!

